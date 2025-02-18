Crime watch: Saddle missing in Deaf Smith County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Michael Looney, District 7 in Northwest Texas, reports a Carl Ammerman roping saddle missing from a property off County Road B, two miles south of Dawn. The metal stirrups in the picture have since been replaced on the saddle with wooden stirrups. The saddle was last seen Feb. 9. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Looney at 806-778-2585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.