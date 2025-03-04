Crime watch: Replacement heifers missing in Nacogdoches County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports seven head of black and mixed colored replacement heifers missing from a pasture off County Road 3 in Nacogdoches County. A few of the heifers have an orange ear tag. They were last seen Feb. 17. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222- 2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

