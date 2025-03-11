Crime watch: Red Angus cattle missing in Harmon County Okla.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports two Red Angus cow-calf pairs and two Red Angus cows stolen from a property south of US-62 on County Road North 1680 in Harmon County, Okla. The cow-calf pairs have calves approximately two weeks old. At least two individuals loaded the cattle into a bumper pull trailer and headed south on County Road 1680 when they left the scene. The cattle were last seen March 9. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
