Crime Watch: Red Angus bull missing in Lavaca County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a Red Angus bull missing from a property off County Road 1G in Hallettsville. The bull weighs approximately 1,500 pounds, has a blue ear tag in his right ear and is branded with an “ox yoke slash” on his left hip. He was last seen in August 2024. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



