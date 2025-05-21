Crime watch: Rawhide portable cattle corral stolen in Hale County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Michael Looney, District 7 in Northwest Texas, reports a Rawhide portable cattle corral stolen from a property on Interstate 27, South of Hale Center. The serial No. is 019365. The equipment was stolen around April 29. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Looney at 806-778-2585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.