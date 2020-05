Crime Watch: Polaris RAZR stolen in East Texas

Texas and Southwestern Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports a 2010 Polaris RAZR ATT/VTT, VIN #4XAXH76A2ADOX5590, was stolen from a Rusk County property on US Hwy 259 South at US 259 Loop in Kilgore. The vehicle was last seen on May 12, is blue and silver with some rust, and has four seats and no doors. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Hand at 903-592-5252.