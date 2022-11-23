Crime Watch: Polaris Ranger stolen near Seguin

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a 2010 Polaris Ranger 800 crew cab missing near Seguin. It is green and the VIN number is 4XAWH76A9A2157096. It was last seen Oct. 23. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
