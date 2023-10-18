Crime Watch: Polaris Ranger stolen in Hardin County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Boone, District 23 in East Texas, reports a 2023 black Polaris Ranger XP 1000 stolen Oct. 9 from a ranch in Hardin County. Unknown individuals entered the ranch sometime during the night and stole the Polaris Ranger from inside the barn area. Suspects exited the property by cutting a fence. Anyone with information leading to the arrest of these individuals or recovery of the property is encouraged to contact TSCRA Special Ranger Mike Boone at (409) 658-5725 or the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office (409) 246-5101