Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Boone, District 23 in East Texas, reports a 2023 black Polaris Ranger XP 1000 stolen Oct. 9 from a ranch in Hardin County. Unknown individuals entered the ranch sometime during the night and stole the Polaris Ranger from inside the barn area. Suspects exited the property by cutting a fence. Anyone with information leading to the arrest of these individuals or recovery of the property is encouraged to contact TSCRA Special Ranger Mike Boone at (409) 658-5725 or the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office (409) 246-5101
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Polaris Ranger stolen in Hardin County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Boone, District 23 in East …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Polaris Ranger stolen in Hardin County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association School or Successful Ranching opens call for speakers
FORT WORTH, Texas (Oct. 17, 2023) - Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association School for …
Continue Reading about Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association School or Successful Ranching opens call for speakers
Crime Watch: Cattle missing in San Augustine County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbit, District 14 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Cattle missing in San Augustine County