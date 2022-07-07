Crime Watch: Pickup stolen near Castroville

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tony Ashley, District 28 in Southwest Texas, reports a maroon 1988 GMC GMT400 pickup missing. The VIN number is 1GTD14Z1JZ554166, and the license tag number is 1GU-643. It was last seen July 3. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ashley at 830-563-0555 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summary for July 8
Compared to last week: Feeder cattle and calves lightly tested as most sales closed this week due to …
Continue Reading about Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summary for July 8
Texas direct hay report for July 8
Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain mostly firm to 10.00 higher in all regions. Hay …
Register Now for TSCRA Policy Conference
Sept. 12-14, San Antonio Sept. 12-14, San Antonio will host the 2022 TSCRA Policy Conference at …
Continue Reading about Register Now for TSCRA Policy Conference