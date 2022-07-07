Crime Watch: Pickup stolen near Castroville

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tony Ashley, District 28 in Southwest Texas, reports a maroon 1988 GMC GMT400 pickup missing. The VIN number is 1GTD14Z1JZ554166, and the license tag number is 1GU-643. It was last seen July 3. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ashley at 830-563-0555 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.