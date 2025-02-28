Crime watch: Pasture mower stolen in Panola County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports a 2013 galvanized Modern Ag 20-foot bat-wing pasture mower stolen from a property off Farm-to-Market Road 1794 in Northeast Panola County. The serial No. is 87149. The suspect(s) forced entry into the property. The victim is offering up to a $1,500 reward for tips that lead to recovery of the item, arrest of suspects and/or grand jury indictment of the suspect(s). Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hand at 903-571-3488 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

