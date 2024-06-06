Crime Watch: Nine Red Angus calves missing in Briscoe County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports nine Red Angus calves missing from a property off Highway 207 in Briscoe County. The calves weigh approximately 675 pounds and are branded with a “7D” on their left hip. They were last seen May 13. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.