Crime Watch: Nine black cows missing in Greer County, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 7 in Southwest Oklahoma, reports nine head of black cows missing in Oklahoma. The cattle were last seen seven days ago off the northwest quarter of Section 27 in Willow. The left ears have a white tag and round underbit. All cattle have a “R” brand inside a large “C” brand on their left hip in addition to a “16” or “17” brand on the right hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Foster at 940-475-0295 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.