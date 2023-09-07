Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 7 in Southwest Oklahoma, reports nine head of black cows missing in Oklahoma. The cattle were last seen seven days ago off the northwest quarter of Section 27 in Willow. The left ears have a white tag and round underbit. All cattle have a “R” brand inside a large “C” brand on their left hip in addition to a “16” or “17” brand on the right hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Foster at 940-475-0295 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Nine black cows missing in Greer County, Oklahoma
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 7 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Nine black cows missing in Greer County, Oklahoma
Crime Watch: Buckskin and Sorrel horses missing from Ellis County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Buckskin and Sorrel horses missing from Ellis County
Spring 2024 Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association internships now open
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association today opened the application window for 2024 …
Continue Reading about Spring 2024 Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association internships now open