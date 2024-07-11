Crime Watch: Nine Angus cows and two Angus bulls missing from Wise County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Vance, District 8 in North Texas, reports nine Angus cows and two Angus bulls missing from a property off Forest Road 942 in Wise County. Cattle panels were discovered to have been moved around an oil well on June 2 along with five cows and one bull missing. An additional four cows and bull were stolen from the same property and entry point July 5. The cattle have a “JH” branded on their right hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Vance at 903-438-6251 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.