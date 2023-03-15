Crime Watch: Mustang stolen near Winnie

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Boone, District 23 in Southeast Texas, reports a mustang horse stolen from a pasture located off IH-10 near Winnie. The mustang is a 23-year-old bay colored mare and displays the mustang freeze brand on the left side of her neck. Involved suspect(s) entered the victim’s property March 9 by cutting a high game fence and loading the horse into a trailer adjacent to the IH-10 eastbound service road. The owner is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspect(s) involved. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Boone at 409-658-5725 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.