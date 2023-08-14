Crime Watch: Mower and various tools stolen near Terrell

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in Central Texas, reports a Husqvarna MZ6128 zero-turn lawn mower and various other shop and lawn tools stolen. The suspect(s) cut a barbed wire fence to gain access to an unlocked shop off FM 2728 near Terrell, and stole several items between Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 3 at 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported seeing an older white truck pulling a trailer at CR 377 and FM 2728 around 2:00 a.m. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.