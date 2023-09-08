Crime Watch: Missing trailer in Limestone County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Steven Jeter, District 21 in Central Texas, reports a missing trailer in western Limestone County. The trailer was last seen in late August at the Lazy Lou Cattle ranch in Coolidge off Highway 84. The trailer is described as a black tandem axle lowboy and was loaded with decking lumber and a patio umbrella. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Jeter at 936-355-2758 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.