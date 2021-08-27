Crime Watch: Missing cow-calf pair in Blanco County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Barr, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a cow-calf pair missing in Blanco County. The cattle were last seen on approximately July 11, and include one 700-lb. Angus cow with an M brand on the left rib, and one bull calf at side. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Barr at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.
