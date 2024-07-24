Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Stephens County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Zach Havens, District 9 in Central Texas, reports seven Hereford-cross bulls, two Charolais-cross bulls, an Angus bull and a red heifer missing from a property off County Road 105 in Stephens County. The cattle are described as:

Seven, 18-month-old Hereford-cross bulls weighing 600 to 700 pounds and brown in color. They have no brands, markings or ear tags.

A white Charolais-cross bull, weighing approximately 800 pounds with no brands or ear tags.

A yellow Charolais-cross bull, weighing approximately 800 pounds with no brands or ear tags.

A black Angus bull with a “C” branded on his left shoulder.

A red heifer with a white spot on her forehead and no brands or ear tags.

The cattle were last seen May 28. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Havens at 254-396-1747 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.