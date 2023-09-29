Crime Watch: Two bulls missing in Goliad County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a black Angus bull and Charolais bull missing from a property in Berclair. The Charolais bull is unbranded and was last seen on ranch in the early summer of 2022. The black Angus bull escaped from the pasture and was last seen in August 2023. The black bull is branded with a connected “WL” on the left hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.