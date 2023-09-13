Crime Watch: Missing bull in Refugio County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in South Texas, reports a 3-year-old bull missing from Refugio County. The bull was last seen Aug. 8 on a property off of State Highway 239 in Refugio County. The bull is described as a solid black cross and has a backward “4HP” brand on its left hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.