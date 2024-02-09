Crime Watch: Miniature horse killed in Throckmorton

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 7 in Northwest Texas, reports a 7-year-old miniature bay horse shot and killed in Throckmorton on County Road 302. The incident occurred Feb. 8, and a $500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case. The horse belonged to a 3-year-old from Throckmorton. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Foster at 940-475-0295 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775

