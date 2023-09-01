Crime Watch: Miniature cow missing from Brazos County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 East Texas, reports a miniature cow missing from a property located in Brazos County. The cow was last seen in early July. The miniature cow is horned and is black and white belted in color. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.