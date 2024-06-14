Crime Watch: Longhorn cow missing in Donley County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports a blue roan Longhorn cow missing from a property near the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 6 in Ashtola in Donley County. She was last seen June 5. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.