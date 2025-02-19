Crime watch: Livestock bumper pull trailer stolen in Hidalgo County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr., District 29 in South Texas, reports a 2021 beige, Delta livestock bumper pull trailer missing from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Posse Arena in Edinburg. The trailer was stolen on the night of Feb. 14. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Aguilar at 956-513-0297 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.