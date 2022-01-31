Crime Watch: Lambs and equipment missing stolen in Hidalgo County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr., District 29 in South Texas and the Rio Grande River, reports three lambs and two Sullivan blowers stolen in Mission. The lambs include two medium wools and one Southdown. They were last seen Dec. 19. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Aguilar at 956-513-0297 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
