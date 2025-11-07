Crime watch: Kubota tractor stolen in Brazoria County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports a stolen Kubota M5091 open-cab tractor with a front-end loader from a property off County Road 48 in Rosharon. The loader has hay spears attached, and a shredder connected to the rear. The theft occurred Oct. 16 between 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hale at 979-627-5823 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.