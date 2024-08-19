Crime Watch: Kubota tractor missing in Kiowa County, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Vance, District 8 in North Texas, reports a 2008 Kubota L 4400 Tractor with a front-end loader missing from a property off West 2250 in Roosevelt, Oklahoma. The serial number on the tractor is 56048 and was last seen July 28. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Vance at 903-438-6251 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.