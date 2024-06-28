Crime Watch: Kubota skid steer stolen in Cherokee County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports a Kubota SVL 95 2S skid steer, stolen from a property off County Road 3111 in Jacksonville. The serial number is 33395. The skid steer along with the pallet forks attached, was stolen June 25 between 5:30 and 9 p.m. The suspect(s) drove the skid steer off the property before loading it on to a trailer. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222- 2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.