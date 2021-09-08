Crime Watch: Kubota L330 stolen in Rogers County

Stolen Kubota L330

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in Eastern Oklahoma, reports a Kubota model L330 tractor stolen in Oologah. The tractor is a 2007 Kubota L330 open station with a front-end loader. It was last seen August 7 before the padlocks were cut off the cargo storage container and the tractor was removed. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Cummings at 918-342-0888 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.