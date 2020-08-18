Crime watch: Kawasaki Mule stolen in Central Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Hal Dumas, District 21 in Central Texas, reports a UTV stolen from a property in Milam County. Sometime on or after Aug. 14, a thief or thieves forced open a gate to steal a Kawasaki Mule 610 two-passenger side by side. The vehicle is gray with four silver stripes on the hood and a canopy. Distinguishing marks include a brown mark on the right fender, scratches above the headlight on the left finder, and the a in Kawasaki partially scratched off on the tail gate. The last four numbers in the VIN are 4875. Anyone with information regarding this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Dumas at 979-255-0638.