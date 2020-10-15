Crime watch: John Deere tractor with loader stolen in Central Texas


Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Hal Dumas, District 21 in Central Texas, reports a tractor stolen from a property in Bryan. Sometime on or after Oct. 13, a thief or thieves cut the lock on a gate to steal the John Deere 6115D, last four VIN numbers 0410, with a John Deere 653 loader, last four VIN numbers 6290. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Dumas at 979-255-0638 or our Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775. 

