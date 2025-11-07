Crime watch: John Deere tractor stolen in Matagorda County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports a stolen 2006 green John Deere 5525 four-wheel-drive cab tractor with a front-end loader from a property at the northwest corner of County Road 458 and FM 616 in Clute. The tractor has hay spears attached to both the front and rear. The last four digits of the tractor’s serial No. are 5104. The theft occurred between the night of Nov. 2 and 2:45 p.m. Nov. 3. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hale at 979-627-5823 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.