Crime Watch: John Deere tractor stolen in Jefferson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Boone, District 23 in Southeast Texas, reports a 2012 John Deere tractor 6430 model was stolen from a property off Old Sour Lake Road near China. The serial number on the tractor is L06430H551555. The tractor was stolen the night of June 12. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Boone at 409-658-5725, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 409-835-8411 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.