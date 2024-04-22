Crime Watch: John Deere tractor, John Deere Gator and Bobcat welder missing in Houston County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, a John Deere tractor, John Deere Gator and Bobcat welder stolen off Hwy 21 West in Crockett. Stolen items include:

2012 John Deere 5065M Tractor, serial No. 1P06100DCBH021460

2012 John Deere Gator, UTV, model xuv 6251, serial No. 1M0625GSJCM043407

Bobcat Welder, Blue Miller, serial No. NC490122R

The gate lock was cut to steal the equipment and that was seen April 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222- 2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.