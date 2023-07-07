Crime Watch: Horses shot in Crockett County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in Central Texas, reports two horses with gunshot wounds. One horse is a sorrel mare with two gunshot wounds, one to the abdomen and one to the lower right leg. The other horse is a black yearling stud colt with a gunshot wound to the left hock. The horses were shot on or around June 23 in a pasture approximately eight miles east of Iraan. The owner is offering a $10,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-340-2268 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.