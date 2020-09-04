Crime Watch: Horse, trailer stolen in East Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports a horse and stock trailer stolen from a pasture at Ward and West Houston Street in Marshall sometime between Aug. 24 and 25. The black Tennessee Walker mare is 14 years old, 25 hands tall, and weighs approximately 1200 pounds. The trailer is a dark green 14-foot WW bumper-pull stock trailer with a new floor and dark green canvas top, new tires, license no. 048719. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Hand at 903-592-5252.

TSCRA Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 8 in the Texas Panhandle, reports 10 head of cattle missing from a property in Northern Stonewall County since Aug. 29. The 10 heifers are mostly black and some are white-faced baldies. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Foster at 940-475-0295.