Crime watch: Horse stolen in Bosque County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills, District 15 in Central Texas, reports a bay Arabian gelding stolen from a property off County Road 3365 in Valley Mills. The 25-year-old gelding was stolen between June 28-29 and discovered missing June 30. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Wills at 254-223-2330 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.