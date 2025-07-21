Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills, District 15 in Central Texas, reports a bay Arabian gelding stolen from a property off County Road 3365 in Valley Mills. The 25-year-old gelding was stolen between June 28-29 and discovered missing June 30. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Wills at 254-223-2330 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime watch: Tractor stolen in Smith County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Tractor stolen in Smith County
Crime watch: Two Polled Hereford heifers stolen in Lipscomb County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Lynn Mays, District 2 in the …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Two Polled Hereford heifers stolen in Lipscomb County
Crime watch: Horse stolen in Bosque County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills, District 15 in …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Horse stolen in Bosque County