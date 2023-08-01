Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in Northeast Oklahoma, reports a 9-year-old red roan gelding missing near Tulsa, Oklahoma. The gelding has a white star on his face, two white socks on his back feet, and a circle E over T branded on the left hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-440-8360 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Cow-calf Corner: Managing heat stress in cow-calf operations
Mark Z. Johnson, Oklahoma State University Extension Beef Cattle Breeding Specialist Heat stress …
Continue Reading about Cow-calf Corner: Managing heat stress in cow-calf operations
Texas crop progress and condition for July 31
There was little to no rainfall as hot and dry conditions continued in most parts of Texas. Isolated …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for July 31
Crime Watch: Horse missing in Tulsa County, Oklahoma
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Horse missing in Tulsa County, Oklahoma