Crime Watch: Horse missing in Montague County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Ben Eggleston, District 2 in North Texas, reports an 18-year-old Percheron gelding missing. The horse is paint colored and approximately 17.1 hands tall. The gelding was last seen Oct. 23. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Eggleston at 806-852-4741or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.