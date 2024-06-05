Crime Watch: Horse missing in Hunt County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brad Oliver, District 11 in North Central Texas, reports a black and white paint gelding missing from a property off Hunt County Road 4301 in Greenville. The gelding is 15 hands tall, weighs approximately 1,200 pounds and has a fresh, four-inch cut on his right shoulder. The horse had a red and white halter on when last seen June 4. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Oliver at 903-328-8023 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.