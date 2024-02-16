Crime Watch: Horse missing in Austin County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Daniel Risinger, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports a bay mare missing from a property on Hluchan Road in Austin County. The mare is branded with “HG” on the left shoulder. The horse was last seen Feb. 12. The fence had been cut and it appears the horse was loaded in a trailer on the back side of the property. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Risinger at 979-292-5132 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.