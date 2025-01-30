Crime watch: Hereford heifer killed in Hartley County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports a heavy bred Hereford heifer killed in Channing. The heifer was last seen the evening of Jan. 28. On the morning of Jan. 29, the owner discovered the heifer dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The incident occurred near FM 3138, approximately 2 miles South of CR “R” in Hartley County. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

