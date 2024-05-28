Crime Watch: Hereford bull missing in Madison County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chace Fryar, District 21 in East Texas, reports a Hereford bull missing off Blakeney Lane in Normangee. The three-year-old bull has “reversed D with B” branded on his right hip. He was last seen in December 2023. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fryar at 281-734-4078 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.