Crime watch: Heifers stolen in Northeast Texas; Cow missing in West Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in Northeast Texas, reports 11 unbranded heifers stolen on or after Aug. 14 from a property west of State Highway 19 in Hopkins County. The 11 mixed heifers weigh approximately 450 pounds, each, and had purple ear tags in left ear. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Fox at 903-438-4042.

TSCRA Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, also reports a cow missing from a property in Brown County since July 24. The smoky-colored Charolais cow is eight to ten years old, weighs approximately 1300 pounds and has a heart brand on left hip and three scars on her rear (see picture below). Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Brittain at 325-853-2062.