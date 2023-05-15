Crime Watch: Heifers missing near Fredericksburg

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports two heifers missing in northern Gillespie County. One Hereford has an ear tag in the left ear with the letter R. The other heifer is a black and white Angus cross and has an ear tag with the letter W in the left ear. The heifers were last seen Feb. 15. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.