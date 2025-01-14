Crime watch: Heifers missing in McCurtain County, Okla.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in the Northeast Texas, reports four tiger-striped and three black heifers missing from a pasture off Archie Lane in Garvin, Okla. The heifers weigh approximately 500 pounds with a “flying D” and “D bar” branded on their left hip. They were last seen Jan. 9. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fox at 903-348-9638 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



