Crime Watch: Heifers missing in Mason County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports four bred black Angus heifers missing. The heifers are approximately 900 pounds with pink ear tags in the left ear. They are also branded with a connected backward L and forward F on their left hip. The heifers were last seen March 28. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.