Crime watch: Heifers missing in Colorado County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports four heifers missing from a property off fourth street in Rock Island. The heifers are described as two black baldies, a red Brangus and a tiger-striped Corriente. They have an orange ear tag in their right ear with a “Rocking Double G” hand drawn on the tag. The heifers were last seen May 30. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hale at 979-627-5823 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.