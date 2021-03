Crime watch: Heifers missing in Central Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in Central Texas, reports heifers missing from a property near Oakwood in Leon County. Missing since Feb. 15 are three black three-year-old heifers with no brands. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Mast at 936-714-6619.