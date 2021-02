Crime watch: Heifer shot in Eastern Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in Eastern Oklahoma, reports a heifer was shot and killed at a property in Latimer County. The 700-pound black heifer was killed in a pasture near Wilburton sometime on or after Jan. 28. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Cummings at 918-342-0888 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.